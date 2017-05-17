Truck carrying radioactive material temporarily closes Oak Ridge Turnpike

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge Turnpike has reopened after a possible HazMat situation.

Oak Ridge Turnpike was closed between Montana Avenue and Newport Drive after an incident involving a truck carrying radioactive material. The truck was moved to Katie Hunter Field and the road was reopened.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

