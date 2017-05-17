Man brings gun to Roane Medical Center, claims crabs are crawling on him

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was arrested Friday after police spotted him in the parking lot of Roane Medical Center with a gun.

Investigators say Jason Byrge was seen at 8045 Roane Medical Center Drive near the emergency room parking lot around 12:13 p.m. with a loaded shotgun. He was making threats about shooting his girlfriend, according to the report.

Police say Byrge appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When law enforcement arrived Byrge was sitting on the curb and smoking.

The responding officer ordered the suspect to lay on the ground in order to locate the gun and neutralize the situation. The suspect said the officer had the wrong person and that he was covering up for the sheriff and Morgan County chief deputy.

The police found mace, a small pocket knife on the suspect and a wrapper of Suboxone which was prescribed to Byrge.

According to the report, Byrge began spitting on the window once he was placed inside the patrol car. The suspect claimed he was spitting because there were crabs in his mouth.

Byrge started to curse and asked the officer why he couldn’t see the crabs eating holes through his shirt.

The report says the suspect claims he called for an ambulance to come to his house because his wife also had crabs. Byrge said his wife would kill herself if police arrived at the home.

When the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office did a welfare check on Byrge’s wife she appeared to not need medical attention. She said the two had a domestic situation earlier in the day.

Investigators say Byrge is a convicted felon. He was arrested for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and was transported to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department.