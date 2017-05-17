Kroger to host hiring event across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many job candidates will be going to Kroger locations in East Tennessee Saturday.

The grocery store is hosting hiring events across the area from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have a variety of part-time positions and in some cases full-time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman.  “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery.  Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Applicants can visit the company’s website before May 20 to apply.

The company hopes to hire around 10,000 employees across the country this year.

