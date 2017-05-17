Knoxville church, doctor help provide free dental care to YWCA residents

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The program is called “Smiles for Hope.”

St. John’s Cathedral and Dr. Smita Borole with her Dental Works team are teaming up to help provide emergency and restorative dental care to residents of the YWCA Knoxville Keys of Hope Housing Program. The group has provided dentures and partials to residents in hopes of improving their smile and enhancing their self-esteem.

“This opportunity is life-changing for our residents,” says YWCA Executive Director Alle Lilly, “Many of our women have never had dental care. This service not only affects their health but also their self-esteem and self-worth when trying to better their lives.”

Lilly said the dental work is helping residents seek employment and find financial stability, which is a goal of the housing program.

“The thing that makes Smiles for Hope so different and special is that we are doing more than cleanings and fillings. We are working to transform lives one smile at a time,” added Dr. Smita Borole.

Smiles for Hope is asking for support from the Knoxville community to continue to offer these services to the 58 women at the YWCA Knoxville. Anyone interested in donating can visit YWCA’s website or call 865-523-6126. The next Smiles for Hope clinic is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Volunteer Ministry Center.