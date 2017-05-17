Knoxville bike ride to benefit American Red Cross

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The USA Cycling Pro National Championships are coming up next month in Knoxville, and to kick things off, you have a chance to ride the same closed course as the pros.

Pedal for the Red benefits the American Red Cross. The 4.8 mile course starts in the Old City and includes a stretch down Neyland Drive. Participants will then be in position to watch the start of the National Time Trials, featuring the best cyclists in the country.

The event will be held on June 24 starting at 7:30 a.m. The USA Cycling Pro National Championships are the next day.

