Farragut, Greenback and Pigeon Forge claim region championships

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Farragut and Pigeon Forge were among those who claimed regional championships on Wednesday.

The Admirals, who were 2-2 against Maryville this season, held off the Rebels 1-0 in the fifth showdown.

Pigeon Forge used a 3-run home run from senior catcher Kendall Rolen to power past CAK 7-4. While a loss does not eliminate a team in the regional rounds, a win gives Farragut and Pigeon Forge home field advantage in the sub-state round.

It’s real nice,” Rolen said. “That’s what we wanted. That’s what we were playing for even though this game didn’t mean much. It meant a lot to us just to be here and playing at home on that Friday game.”

Baseball Regional Championships

Dobyns-Bennett 7, Jefferson County 1

Farragut 1, Maryville 0

Greeneville 4, Elizabethton 2

Greenback 6, Grace Christian 5

Pigeon Forge 7, CAK 4

Softball Regional Championships

Morristown East 10, Cherokee 5

CAK 7, Union County 0

Powell 7, Gibbs 6

Meigs County 9, Tellico Plains 0