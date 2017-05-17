Crews battle East Knoxville house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews are battling a house fire in East Knoxville Wednesday night.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight in the 2800 block of E. Fifth Avenue. Photos shared on social media by the Knoxville Police Department showed heavy flames coming from the top of a single-story home.

No information about possible victims has been released. Police say the street is expected to be closed until around 2 a.m.

PHOTOS: 5th Avenue House Fire

