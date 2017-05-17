15 children, driver injured in Pennsylvania school bus crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Fifteen children and their driver were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after their school bus overturned in a four-vehicle crash in Pennslyvania.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by a hit-and-run driver.

A Lancaster General Hospital spokesman said three children sustained traumatic injuries. Most of the children sustained minor injuries and likely would not be admitted.

He said many of the children were between 13 and 16 years old.

A PennDOT spokesman said at least one child was flown to a hospital. We’re told that child had been trapped under the bus.

The school bus was transporting Lancaster Mennonite students when it overturned just before 8 a.m. at Route 30 and Route 896, near the Fulton Steamboat Inn and Rockvale Outlets.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said the bus collided with a tractor-trailer hauling a pre-manufactured home. She said a driver in a light-colored sedan attempted to pass the oversize load and struck one of the escort cars, which then struck the bus.

Police said they’re still looking for the hit-and-run driver who was in the light-colored sedan.