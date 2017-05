KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person died after a motorcycle crashed in North Knoxville Tuesday night.

Barry S. Brooks, 22, was riding a 2006 Suzuki R GSX motorcycle on Beaumont Avenue at a fast speed around 8:43 p.m., according to the report.

Investigators say the foot peg of the vehicle clipped a utility pole. The motorcycle ran across a storm grate and Brooks lost control and hit another utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says the victim was wearing a helmet.