Tennessee Senator Bob Corker says White House is in ‘downward spiral’

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee told reporters President Donald Trump’s administration needs to do something to bring itself under control and order.

“They are in a downward spiral right now and have got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening,” Corker told reporters. “You know the shame of it is there’s a really good national security team in place, there’s good productive things that are underway through them, and through others. But the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an environment that I think — it creates a worrisome environment.”

Corker’s comments following a Washington Post report that Trump revealed information to Russian officials. In tweets sent Tuesday, Trump said he shared “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety” and had “the absolute right” to do so.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

