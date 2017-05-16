Smith wins re-election to Gatlinburg City Commission

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Don Smith

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Voters in Gatlinburg have spoke and incumbent Gatlinburg City Commissioner Don Smith has won re-election.

George Hawkins

Results released by election officials show Smith won Commission Seat E over challenger and former mayor George Hawkins by a vote of 306 to 272.

Previous story: Questions, concerns raised about ethics in Gatlinburg city commission race

Hawkins had taken issue with a Smith campaign mailer saying it wasn’t allowed by the city charter. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service, an advisory group for local governments, says commissioners don’t count as city employees and  endorsements are allowed as long as city resources aren’t used.

Mark McCown ran unopposed for Commission Seat D, garnering 426 votes.

 

