Powell man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

POWELL (WATE) – A Knox County man was arrested Tuesday after he was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Richard Samuel DeBord, 58, was indicted by a grand jury after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crisis and Cyber Investigations Unit. He was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and is being held on $75,000 bond.

DeBord has a criminal history that includes a traffic offense, a weapons offense and dangerous drugs.