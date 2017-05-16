Powell man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Richard DeBord (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

POWELL (WATE) – A Knox County man was arrested Tuesday after he was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Richard Samuel DeBord, 58, was indicted by a grand jury after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crisis and Cyber Investigations Unit. He was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and is being held on $75,000 bond.

DeBord has a criminal history that includes a traffic offense, a weapons offense and dangerous drugs.

