Peyton Manning to host 2017 ESPYs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WATE) – Last year, Peyton Manning received the ESPY Icon Award. This year he’s taking over hosting duties.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the legendary Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Volunteer quarterback will host the 25th ESPYs award show. The show airs live at 8:00 p.m. on July 12 on WATE 6 On Your Side.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a statement to ESPN. “The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”

Manning will become just the fourth athlete to host the ESPYS in its 25-year history. He joins Lance Armstrong (2006), LeBron James (who co-hosted with Jimmy Kimmel in 2007) and John Cena (2016).

The ESPY Awards is known for picking hosts that transcend both entertainment and sports and this year is no different. After riding off into the sunset after his Super Bowl win, Manning has done everything from going on stage as a featured roaster on “The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Low,” making a guest appearance as “Coach Gary” in Modern Family, hosting Saturday Night Live, to appearing in several commercials.

In 2010, Manning made quite an impression at the show. In a parody trailer for “The Blind Side” titled “The Darkside,” Manning shows off a very unique side.