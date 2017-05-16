Pedestrian hit by bus in Morristown

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Officers were on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a bus hit a pedestrian in Morristown.

The accident was reported around 3:40 p.m. on S. Cumberland Street. The Morristown Police Department said in a tweet no injuries were reported on Bus No. 9, but there was no word on the condition of the pedestrian.

Police said to expect travel delays in both directions on S. Cumberland Street. No other information has been released.

