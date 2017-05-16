Out-of-town jurors to hear trial in fatal Chattanooga school bus crash

Associated Press Published:
Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in the Nov.21, 2016 school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears before Judge Lila Statom in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Walker's case was bound over to the grand jury after an hour and a half of testimony from two Chattanooga Police Department officers. (Dan Henry/The Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Out-of-town jurors will be brought to Chattanooga, Tennessee to hear the case of the bus driver charged in a crash that killed six elementary school students.

Media outlets report defense attorney Amanda Dunn argued too many people in Hamilton County knew about the November 21 wreck that 24-year-old Johnthony Walker is charged in connection with, and asked a jury from another community be brought in for the trial. A Hamilton County judge agreed.

Dunn and prosecutors will have to agree on a location to draw jurors from by July 20 and get final approval from the judge.

Walker is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide. Authorities say he was driving off the designated bus route and was speeding when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

