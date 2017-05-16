New USPS service emails scanned images of your mail

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new service to allow people to see what’s in their mailbox without actually going to the mailbox.

The service is called Informed Delivery and launched around the country last month. It’s constantly expanding to more Zip codes and many in the East Tennessee area are included.

More online: Sign up for Informed Delivery

Once you sign up online, you receive an email showing you scanned images of up to 10 letter-sized items to be delivered in your mailbox that day. Additional items can be viewed on the Postal Service’s website.

The Postal Service says it’s trying to reduce mail theft.

The service does not send images of packages or items larger than letter size like magazines.

 

