Knoxville brewers work to support clean water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville breweries are partnering with The Tennessee Clean Water Network to host a fly fishing event called Clean Water = Clean Beer.

Eight people will leave Knoxville and Johnson City aboard The Big Love Bus and join members of the SYNDICATE Pro Staff and Tennessee Clean Water Network for a morning of fly fishing in Upper East Tennessee.

There will also be dinner and entertainment provided.

The event is scheduled for June 1 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Participants must purchase a seat on The Big Love Bus for $250 and be 21 or older. All proceeds support TCWN’s efforts in keeping Tennessee’s water clean.​

Tickets and the option to donate are available on the TCWN’s website.