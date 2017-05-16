Biscuit Festival returns to Knoxville for 2017

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thousands of people are expected in Knoxville this weekend to sample thousands of biscuits at the International Biscuit Festival.

Organizers promise about 50 percent more biscuits than last year. “Biscuit Boss” John Craig says to expect everything from sweet to savory. Just a few of the vendors include Marble City Kitchen, Southern Biscuit, West Egg Cafe, and Tupelo Honey Cafe.

WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with Shoney’s for a biscuits and gravy dish.

Biscuit Boulevard opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, along Market Street just south of Market Square. Tickets are $15 and allow patrons to try five different biscuits. You can then vote for your favorite biscuit creation. Online ticket sales have ended, but people can still buy tickets the day of the event. The event runs until the last biscuit is served.

There will also the Miss or Mr. Biscuit Pageant, a biscuit baking contest, biscuit art and biscuit songwriting.