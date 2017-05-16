5 hurt in Harlan County, Ky., school bus crash

RIVER RIDGE, Ky. (WATE) – Five people were injured when a school bus and a car collided in Harlan County, Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:51 p.m. on Highway 38 in the River Ridge community. Kentucky State Police say the bus was stopped to unload a child when it was struck in the rear by a 2011 Honda CRV. All of the bus’s emergency lights and sirens were on.

The driver of the Honda, Richard Robinson, 74, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The bus driver, Coleen Pennington, 43, was also taken to the hospital with back injuries.

Three children on the bus were also injured. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one child who had what’s described as a very minor injury was released to family.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected, but the crash remains under investigation.