World’s Fair Park, Krutch Park play fountains closed for repairs

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
World's Fair Park fountains are closed for repairs.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The play fountains at World’s Fair Park and Krutch Park in Knoxville are closed for repairs.

City officials say the World’s Fair Park fountains are leaking more than 5,000 gallons of water per hour. The system consists of 75 individual spray fountains and around 280 underground pipes. Several leaks have already been identified, but there is still a major leak left to find.

“We were losing massive amounts of water with this leak – so much so that we could fill a pool in only a few hours with the water lost,” said Jayne Burritt, Public Building Authority Administrator and CEO. “Our team is working diligently to reopen the fountains as soon as possible.”

The Public Building Authority is working to find a short-term repair for this season and more permanent repairs will be made when the fountains close for the winter.

Leaks have also been found at the fountains in Krutch Park, but they are much less extensive and they are expected to be back in operation in three or four weeks.

The other two play fountains located at Market Square and Volunteer Landing remain open. Hours are typically 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

