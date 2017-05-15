Woman says off-duty Knoxville police held her at gunpoint while changing license plate

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An investigation is underway amid allegations an off-duty Knoxville police officer pulled a gun on a woman who had just purchased a vehicle and was switching the license plate.

Tonya Jameson says she had just bought a car from a woman, had all the paperwork, and was putting her license plate on the back of her newly-bought car. She says she then heard the voice of a man identifying himself as an off-duty police officer.

The officer asked for Jameson’s paperwork, but not before Jameson says he pulled a gun on her. She says she believes the incident was racially motivated.

“I want more people who don’t understand how unarmed people, especially people of color, are shot and killed by police – how quickly something like this can escalate,” said Jameson.

Knoxville Police Department says the officer’s assignment has not changed and he hasn’t received any disciplinary action since 2006.