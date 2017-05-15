UT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory to launch new data science doctoral program

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced the launch of a new doctoral program in data science Monday.

The data science and engineering program will be a part of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduation Education. It is expected to begin in the fall.

The program will help graduates understand how to use and analyze data from cell phones, tablets and other technology, in order to help with research and create solutions to problems.

Data can help treat patients, help with traffic and help city planners.

“The interdisciplinary nature of the program is what makes this new degree so unique,” said of ORNL Computational Sciences and Engineering Division Director Shaun Gleason.

Students will receive education in seven areas: health and biological sciences, advanced manufacturing, materials science, environmental and climate science, transportation science, national security and urban systems science.

The program hopes to admit 10 to 15 graduate students each year at the beginning and grow to an enrollment goal of 100 students.

ORNL, UT, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and UT-Chattanooga will each help with mentoring and research funding support.