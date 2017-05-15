UT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory to launch new data science doctoral program

Published:
Bredesen Center Director Lee Riedinger, from left, University of Tennessee, Knoxville Vice Provost and Dean of the Graduate School Dixie Thompson, former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, and UT Knoxville Chancellor Beverly Davenport gather together as the school presented Gov. Bredesen with an honorary doctorate on May 11. Earlier that same day the Tennessee Higher Education Commission gave final approval to the latest degree program of the joint UT-Oak Ridge National Laboratory Bredesen Center, a doctorate in big data. (Photo: ORNL)

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced the launch of a new doctoral program in data science Monday.

The data science and engineering program will be a part of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduation Education. It is expected to begin in the fall.

The program will help graduates understand how to use and analyze data from cell phones, tablets and other technology, in order to help with research and create solutions to problems.

Data can help treat patients, help with traffic and help city planners.

“The interdisciplinary nature of the program is what makes this new degree so unique,” said of ORNL Computational Sciences and Engineering Division Director Shaun Gleason.

Students will receive education in seven areas: health and biological sciences, advanced manufacturing, materials science, environmental and climate science, transportation science, national security and urban systems science.

The program hopes to admit 10 to 15 graduate students each year at the beginning and grow to an enrollment goal of 100 students.

ORNL, UT, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and UT-Chattanooga will each help with mentoring and research funding support.

 

