US accuses Syria of mass executions and burning the bodies

MATTHEW LEE, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

In this April 6, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria. On a collision course with an ally, the United States will arm Syria's Kurds to fight Islamic State militants despite staunch objections from Turkey. President Trump hosts Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is accusing the Syrian government of carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.

The State Department says about 50 detainees a day are being hanged at Saydnaya (Said-nay-ah) military prison, about 45 minutes from Damascus. It says the crematorium is being used to hide evidence of the extent of the killings.

The department is releasing newly declassified photographs showing what it says is a building in the prison complex that has been modified to support the crematorium.

In presenting the photographs, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, Stu Jones, said Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government “has sunk to a new level of depravity” with the support of Russia and Iran.

