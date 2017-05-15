Tate’s School dedicates athletic facility, dining hall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tate’s School in Knoxville got a big addition to its campus – a new athletic facility and dining hall.

The building’s blessing and dedication service was held Monday. The new building is 8,500 square feet in size and includes an indoor gym, dining area and kitchen. Construction began in November 2015 and is now completed.

The building was built to resemble a Kentucky horse barn.

“To be able to give a project like this to not only the Tate’s but to the kids, it’s just great for all their elementary kids up through seventh grade for them to be able to enjoy something like this, be able to have lunches here served on the campus and many events to come. I know they’re going to enjoy it,” said project manager Drew Milsaps.

Tate’s School was founded in 1968 and serves about 200 students. The school will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.