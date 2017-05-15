Deadly shooting reported in North Knoxville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are responding Monday evening to a shooting call in North Knoxville.

The shooting was reported around 6:10 p.m. on Whittle Springs Road at Edgewood Avenue.

Family members told a WATE 6 On Your Side photographer two people were killed in the shooting and the photographer saw at least one body. Police have yet to comment on what happened or how many people were shot.

Whittle Springs Road is blocked from Edgewood to Adair.

