Poor air quality in Knoxville Tuesday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee will likely see the first Air Quality Alert Day of the season.

Tuesday is forecasted to be a code orange Air Quality Alert Day, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. Ozone levels are expected to exceed National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

A code orange Air Quality Alert Day means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, like people with lung disease, older adults and children, and people with asthma. These groups should watch out for nose, eye, throat and lung irritation and keep in mind the high ozone levels can worsen existing conditions or make someone more susceptible to illness.

High ozone levels are due to pollution emissions, stagnant conditions, increased temperatures and decreased winds. People are encouraged to try to carpool in order to drive less and refuel after 7 p.m. to reduce ozone levels.

