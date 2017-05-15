Morristown teen killed in shooting identified

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 16-year-old that was shot and killed.

Sheriff Esco R. Jarnagin said Tamia Clark was found dead Friday night after a shooting inside Cherokee Park, located at 3045 Floyd Hall Drive. Dalton MItchell Hodges, 19, was charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Clark was found dead inside Hodges’ Toyota Camry. They said she was shot in the head. Clark was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she pronounced head, according to deputies.

Clark attended Morristown-Hamblen East High School. Her best friend, Hannah Campbell, said Clark was lovable kind and smart.

“I had her back and she always had my back,” said Campell. “I’ve been crying all day whenever I hear her name.”

Campbell said Clark was in the band and loved playing the flute.

More: Teen arrested after the shooting death of 16-year-old Morristown girl