Knoxville Ice Bears look for new coach

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears announced Monday that their contract with Head Coach Mike Craigen will not be renewed for the 2017-2018 season.

Knoxville Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray said a search for Craigen’s successor will begin immediately.

Craigen spent seven seasons as the Head Coach earning a 206-151-35 regular season record and 16-15 playoff record. During the 2014-2015 season, he became the first person in Southern Professional Hockey League history to win a President’s Cup Championship as a coach and as a player (2006, 2008).

“I would like to personally thank Mikey for his commitment and professionalism over the past seven seasons for the Ice Bears organization and the community,” said Murray. “Mikey has grown tremendously within his first professional coaching job over this time, he is one of the more dynamic people I have had the opportunity to know. I have the utmost respect for him as person on and off the ice and we wish him great success in his future.”

