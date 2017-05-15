Fatal shooting at IHOP after West Tennessee man breaks up fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – There are rattled nerves in Whitehaven Sunday night after a man was shot and killed an IHOP.

Investigators say the man was trying to break up a domestic dispute in the crowded restaurant around midnight at the E. Shelby Drive location near Southland Mall.

Witnesses say the victim was Devin Wilson, 27. He was shot in the head and died at Regional One Medical Center.

A security guard was injured and the shooter is still on the run.

Police say a fight broke out between an IHOP employee and her ex-boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend began choking the employee when the two men intervened and both were shot.

At least two people recorded the dramatic moments after the crime on a live video on Facebook.

Regulars at the IHOP were dismayed and disgusted to learn the news.

“That seems to the be the reaction in this day and time. I just don’t understand the mentality of people when you try to do good, you are punished for it, sometimes it means your life,” Pastor J.E Lewis of Rehoboth Outreach Ministry Church Of God In Christ said.

In a statement, an IHOP company spokesperson said: “We are shocked by this senseless violence. Priority is always the well-being of guests and employees. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. The owner of this location is actively cooperating with the police in their investigation, and because the investigation is ongoing all other questions should be directed to them.”

The deadly shooting was the city of Memphis’ 76th homicide of 2017.