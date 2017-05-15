3 locations added to Knoxville Heritage’s ‘Fragile 15’ list

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Heritage added three buildings to its most endangered places in Knox County.

The Standard Knitting Mill, First Friends Church and Lucky Inn were added to the list of 15 places.

Standard Knitting Mill, 1400 Washington Avenue Estabrook Hall, 1012 Estabrook Road Knoxville College Historic District, 901 Knoxville College Drive Fort Sanders House and Grocery, 307 18th Street Rule High School, 1901 Vermont Avenue Sanitary Laundry, 625 N. Broadway First Friends Church, 2100 Washington Avenue The Eugenia Williams House, 4848 Lyons View Pike Burlington Commerical District Lucky Inn, 4625 Asheville Highway The Sterchi Mansion/Stratford, 809 Dry Gap Pike The Paul Howard House, 2921 N. Broadway The Joseph Knaffl House, 3738 Speedway Circle Greyhound Bus Station, 100 E. Magnolia Avenue French Board River Corridor

Knoxville Heritage's 2017 'Fragile 15' list
Estabrook Hall – University of Tennessee (Photo: Knox Heritage)
Knoxville College (Photo: Knox Heritage)
Fort Sanders House and Grocery (Photo: Knox Heritage)
Rule High School (Photo: Knox Heritage)
Sanitary Laundry (Photo: Knox Heritage)
The Eugenia Williams House (Photo: Knox Heritage)
Burlington Commercial District (Photo: Knox Heritage)
The Sterchi Manison/Stratford (Photo: Knox Heritage)
(Photo: Knox Heritage)
The Joseph Knaffl House (Photo: Knox Heritage)
Greyhound Bus Station (Photo: Knox Heritage)
French Board River Corridor (Photo: Knox Heritage)