Proceeds from 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville Gala to benefit youth mentoring program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville is inviting the public to their 22nd annual gala.

The gala is Saturday, May 20 at the Holiday in Downtown Knoxville. The program starts at 7:00 p.m.

The keynote speaker at the gala is Wade Houston, University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball coach from 1989 to 1984. Albert E. Dotson, Jr., Esq., the former leader of 100 Black Men of America will attend as a special guest.

Tickets are $60 and $35. They can be purchased by calling (256) 679-5757. Tickets are tax deductible.

Gala proceeds will be used to partner with parents, schools, organizations and businesses to improve the lives of inner-city youth through 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville’s mentoring program.

