Tennessee Softball to host Knoxville Regional in NCAA Tournament

By Published:
Teammates mob freshman Chelsea Seggern after her game winning hit in the seventh inning of Tennessee's Saturday night game against Alabama.

Knoxville (WATE) – Tennessee Softball’s strong regular season has them playing in front of home fans for at least one more weekend– and possibly longer.

The Vols finding out Sunday night they’ll host a regional in Knoxville next weekend as the NCAA Tournament’s eight seed.

Tennessee will play Longwood (28-27) on Friday afternoon. Ohio State (35-16) and USC Upstate (44-11) round out the four teams heading to Knoxville.

As the 8 seed, the Vols will host a Super Regional if they can get out of next weekend’s regional.

