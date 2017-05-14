Suspects in Morristown aggravated robbery shooting in custody

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Ishaiah White (L) and Jamone White are now in custody. Photos: Morristown Police

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The two suspects sought in Saturday night’s shooting in Morristown are now in custody according to the Morristown Police Department.

Previous Story: Morristown 19-year-old shot during robbery, suspects at large

Jamone Isaac White turned himself in to police after discussions between family members and investigators. He is being held in the Hamblen County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Additional investigation led to Ishaih White being taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department late this afternoon. He has been transported to Morristown and will be jailed in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

Both men are suspects in the shooting of 19-year-old Rachael Kirk. Kirk was shot in the neck with a handgun during a robbery. Her condition remains unknown.

White and  are expected to be arraigned in Hamblen County Sessions Court tomorrow morning.

Morristown Police said they would like to thank the public for their support as officers worked throughout the night investigating this case and to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

