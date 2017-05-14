Smyrna to announce permanent honor for Blue Angels pilot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Mayor Mary Ester Reed, along with other city officials, will announce its plans to permanently honor a Blue Angels pilot who was killed in a crash last summer.

Captain Jeff Kuss died in June while practicing for the Smyrna airshow.

The announcement for the permanent memorial will be made on Thursday afternoon at the Smyrna Event Center on Sam Ridley Parkway.

Kuss, a native of Durango, Colorado, had a wife and two young children. He had logged nearly 1,700 hours of flying time and had served in Afghanistan.