Morristown Mayor reacts to two weekend shootings in Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN (WATE)- Two weekend shootings, one in Morristown city limits and one within Hamblen County, happened within 24 hours of the other.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney says this isn’t something that’s usual for the community. Chesney says it’s important to remember the two shootings were not related.

“It’s not something that happens very often here. When you see irresponsible usage of guns the results are usually not good,” said Chesney.

The first shooting happened on Friday night where a 16 year-old Morristown-Hamblen High School East girl was shot and killed.

Previous Story: Teen arrested after the shooting death of 16-year-old Morristown girl

On Saturday, a 19 year-old girl was shot in the neck and is currently being treated for injuries. Her condition is still unknown.

See Also: Suspects in Morristown robbery and shooting now in custody

All suspects in both shootings are currently in custody by law enforcement.

Chesney says he sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of the 16 year-old victim.

“A sixteen year old girl in the middle of a high school career, this is a tragedy. A tragedy that unfortunately happens in a number of places in our country almost daily. Friday night, it happened here.”