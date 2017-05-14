Morristown 19-year-old shot during robbery, suspects at large

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the neck with a handgun during a robbery.

The victim is identified as Rachael Kirk. Her condition remains unknown.

It happened at approximately 10:15 Saturday night on East 1st. North Street.

Police are searching for two suspects. Ishaih Jamal White, 22, who is described as a black male, 5’11” and weighs approximately 180 pounds and 20-year-old Jamone Isaac White, also a black male with the same approximate height and weight.

The suspects may be with an unknown white male driving a gold or bronze Chrysler 300 and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to this crime are urged to call Morristown Police at (423) 585-2701.

For the latest on breaking news, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.