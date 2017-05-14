Memphis man who set himself on fire, livestreamed it on Facebook dies

WATN staff Published:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A Memphis man who set himself on fire outside a restaurant and broadcast it live on Facebook has died.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday.

Upon their arrival they found a man with severe burns to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died. The man’s identity has not been released.

A second man suffered burns after trying to kick a lighter away. He was last listed in non-critical condition.

