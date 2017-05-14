KFD contains North Knoxville house fire

Published: Updated:
(Photo: KFD)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sunday night at 108 Elyria Drive, near Central Avenue, in North Knoxville.

KFD says when firefighters arrived to the house they found a basement rancher with the garage approximately 70% involved with flames.

Crews say they did not find any victims at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

KFD says the fire has now been contained and investigators are on the scene to determine the cause.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a photographer on the scene and says a residential car was also caught up in the flames.

