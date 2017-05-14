10 people injured after Sevier County multi-vehicle crash

KODAK (WATE) – 10 people were injured Sunday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in front of Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church in Kodak according to the Northview Fire Department and Sevier County dispatch.

Investigators say two cars and a van collided in front of the church at 4470 Douglas Dam road around 2:40 p.m.

Dispatch says two people were taken to UT Medical Center with serious injuries and eight others walked away with minor injuries.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

