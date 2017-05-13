Suspect behind bars after Morristown 16-year-old killed

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the murder of a 16 year old female.

Sheriff Esco Jarnigan said she was killed Friday night in Cherokee park.

Dalton Mitchell Hodges, 19, is behind bars on charges of second degree murder in relation to the 16 year old’s death. He was named a suspect in the case.

Investigators believe the teens knew each other and had “an on and off relationship.”

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

