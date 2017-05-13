Suspect behind bars after Morristown 16-year-old killed

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the murder of a 16 year old female.

Sheriff Esco Jarnigan said she was killed Friday night in Cherokee park.

Dalton Mitchell Hodges, 19, is behind bars on charges of second degree murder in relation to the 16 year old’s death. He was named a suspect in the case.

Investigators believe the teens knew each other and had “an on and off relationship.”

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

For the latest on breaking news, weather, traffic and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s