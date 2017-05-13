Smokies set single-game attendance record on Star Wars Night

Knoxville (WATE) – Star Wars fans and baseball lovers alike packed into Smokies Stadium Saturday night like never before. Though fans didn’t get the best night on the field from the Southern League leading Smokies (22-14), giveaway lightsabers and a chance to snap photos with iconic Star Wars characters was more than enough.

7,958 fans streamed into the stadium, the largest single-game attendance in the park’s history.

Jen Ho-Tseng pitched seven frames of one run ball, but was outdueled by Montgomery’s Hunter Wood, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning while striking out six.

The Smokies pick up the series Sunday at 2 p.m.