Not sure if your child is buckled in safely? Oak Ridge Police can help

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A child passenger seat check point is being held at Oak Ridge Fire Station 2 Saturday until 1 p.m.

Officers will be on hand to examine children’s car seats to ensure they’re properly strapped in.

The event is located at 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Anyone who wants to participate is invited to stop by.

According to the DMV’s website, even if the directions are followed when installing the car seat, it could still be improperly done. The best way to ensure the child’s safety is by having the seat checked by professionals.

Here are some tips from the DMV’s website to use when installing a car seat:

“Don’t be intimidated by the seat once you take it out of the box. While installation may vary slightly from vehicle, there are some basics that always apply.

Read the instructions. Don’t try guessing—read the directions thoroughly and make sure you clearly understand how to securely install the car seat.

Don’t try guessing—read the directions thoroughly and make sure you clearly understand how to securely install the car seat. Position car seats in the back seat. This is the safest location in the car for a child to ride.

This is the safest location in the car for a child to ride. Reference your vehicle’s manual . Some cars have lower anchors built into the seats that can be used to attach a safety seat. Older cars may not have these and require the seat belt to secure the car seat. The owner’s manual will help you find what you need.

. Some cars have lower anchors built into the seats that can be used to attach a safety seat. Older cars may not have these and require the seat belt to secure the car seat. The owner’s manual will help you find what you need. Lock the seat belt . If your vehicle doesn’t have lower anchors, refer to your owner’s manual to find out how to lock a seat belt once the seat is in place.

. If your vehicle doesn’t have lower anchors, refer to your owner’s manual to find out how to lock a seat belt once the seat is in place. Secure tightly. Once the safety seat is in place and attached with either the seat belt or lower anchors, wiggle it side to side, back and forth. It should not move more than 1 inch in any direction.

Adjust the recline angle. For rear-facing seats, it is important that the base of your car seat is level to prevent your child’s head from flopping forward. Most seats will have indicators on the side to help.

For rear-facing seats, it is important that the base of your car seat is level to prevent your child’s head from flopping forward. Most seats will have indicators on the side to help. Connect the tether strap. Forward-facing seats have an extra strap at the top as an added safety measure. Double-check your vehicle and attach and tighten the tether strap if possible to prevent head movement in the event of a crash.”

It is also important to make sure your child is properly fitted in the seat:

“Once your seat is installed, you still need to place your child into it properly to ensure their safety. Below are specifics for the harness system in both rear- and front-facing seats.

Remove bulky clothing or unnecessary layers.

or unnecessary layers. Place your child so their backside is flush against the seat without arching or slouching.

without arching or slouching. All straps should lie flat against your child without twists or knots.

against your child without twists or knots. Straps should be snug but not too tight.

but not too tight. The chest clip should sit level with their armpits .

should sit . The shoulder straps should connect to the seat at or directly below their shoulders.”