‘I believe it was a tornado;” Johnson County homeowner’s roof blown off during storm

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson County family is without a home after their roof was blown off during storms that rocked the Tri-Cities region Friday.

The Blevins family lives in a home off U.S. 421 in the Shady Valley Community of Johnson County.

Homeowner, Howard Blevins thinks it was a tornado.

“I want to say it was a tornado, I don’t know what it was but from the looks in the back of me here. I believe it was a tornado,” Blevins said.

Blevins said around 3 p.m. Friday he was on his back porch and could sense the high winds, his wife and grandson then hunkered down in the bedroom for cover.

Next thing he knew, his roof was gone, pieces and debris littered across his front yard.

“Probably less than five minutes,” Blevins said.

The American Red Cross as well as emergency management crews came out to help the family.

“They’re going to give us a room, for as long as it takes, they say,” Blevins said.

He’s lived in his Johnson County home for 8 years but it’s now covered in water. Blevins doesn’t think his family will ever be able to live there again.

“I think it’s demolished to be honest with you. We got tarps on but it’s too late,” Blevins.

Despite what happened, he’s grateful he and his family were unharmed.

“Thank the Lord we’re all safe,” Blevins said.

The National Weather Service said it will be in Shady Valley Saturday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.

