Hundreds participate in 5th annual Mudder’s Day Madness 5k

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Seven hundred runners trekked through the woods of Camp Montvale in Maryville Saturday morning.

Participants braved mud, up-and-overs and even the tubes of death to raise money for a local cause during the annual Mudder’s Day Madness 5k.

The Harmony Family Center serves more than 2,000 kids a year across the state who have faced trauma. Many have been in foster care or adopted.

“We now can offer therapeutic camps for our kids and families who have a trauma history,” said Pam Wolf with the Harmony Family Center. “This funding helps us do those camps and they’re amazing, they change kid’s lives.”

Saturdays run wasn’t just for experienced runners but anyone wanting to have fun and support the cause.

“For a middle aged man it was taxing,” said Mike McCollum. “There were a couple of wipe-outs along the way but I survived it.”

This year’s race winners were Bryce Bohanan with a time of 26:16 and Lattie Madis at 28:13.

Wolf says the race will continue next year on Sunday May 12, 2018.