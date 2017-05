MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 13-year-old girl was hit by an SUV Friday night in a Mt. Juliet parking lot.

Police said it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Village on Lebanon Road.

The girl was taken to a nearby emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers cleared the scene by 10 p.m. and said the investigation is ongoing. No charges are expected.

