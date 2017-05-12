WATE 6 On Your Side wins Knoxville Marathon’s ‘Fittest Station Challenge’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – While we love to cover races around town, more often than not you will see members of our WATE 6 On Your Side Running Team hitting the pavement.

This year the Knoxville Marathon decided to start a competition between the three main television stations in town. This year was the first inaugural “Fittest Station Challenge.”

“We decided to do a competition between the three tv stations that are here in town because we noticed that there is a lot of employees at all three stations that compete at our three stations year in and year out, so we said how about a little friendly competition,” said Jason Altman with the Knoxville Marathon.

Each station’s employees competed against each other to see who can run the most miles during the Knoxville Marathon’s various races. WATE 6 On Your side received 152 points, followed by WBIR with 67.9 points and WVLT with 16.2 points.

Altman said the Knoxville Marathon also has fittest companies competition where employees at various companies can compete against each other to see who can run. Groups are broken up into small, medium and large

Team #WATE conquered Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend! Congrats to all of the runners! #865Run #chkm2017 #KnoxRocks A post shared by WATE 6 On Your Side (@wate6onyourside) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:45am PDT