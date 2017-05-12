VIDEO: Heavy rain, flooding reported around East Tennessee

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

ATHENS (WATE) – Heavy rain and some flooding was reported Friday evening as a storm system moved through East Tennessee.

Video shared by Eric Morrow shows swiftly moving floodwaters in a neighborhood in Athens. Homeowner Doug Lutteral says similar flooding has happened four or five times in the last six years, but he doesn’t expect any significant damage.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team says scattered showers and a few rumbles will continue through Friday night and although the severe threat is low, there could still be some locally heavy downpours in some areas.

More online: Knoxville weather forecast from WATE 6 Storm Team

