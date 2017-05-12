Relay For Life of Lakeway changes location due to weather

Related Coverage Annual Relay for Life events kick-off across East Tennessee

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Relay For Life of Lakeway Region changed its location for Friday’s event due to weather.

The event will now be at the First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center on 600 W Main Street from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Relay For Life is a team fundraising event in which community members come together to walk in honor of cancer patients and their journeys. Each event is unique and provides a family friendly atmosphere for participants of all ages. In addition to the walk, teams participate in fundraising activities onsite including food sales, children’s games, face-painting, baked goods and crafts sales, and more.

All proceeds from team fundraising support the American Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to saving lives through extensive research as well as providing financial assistance for cancer patients everywhere. The American Cancer Society also helps patients locate their local resources such as medical equipment, transportation, and lodging, among other services.

Related: Annual Relay for Life events kick-off across East Tennessee