Multiple arrested during narcotics investigation in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many people were arrested after a narcotics investigation in Cumberland County Tuesday.

Investigators found cash, firearms, illicit narcotics at 94 Lakyn Drive in Crossville after issuing a search warrant. Crossville police say this is the second time a search warrant has been executed at the location within the last year.

Those arrested include:

Scott L. Ashburn: Sale & delivery of oxycodone. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Eva M. Ashburn: Sale and delivery of oxymorphone and oxycodone. She is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Amy J. Garrett: Sale and delivery of oxycodone. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Florence Matheson: Conspiracy and manufacture of marijuana. She is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Christian Mena-Lopez: Sale and delivery of cocaine in a drug-free zone, casual exchange, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

During the indictments, four people were named who are currently behind bars, according to police. They include: Herbert L. Derrick, Stephen Harrington, Kurt D. Havlick and Kenny L.. Johnson.

Police are still looking for Ashley R. England, Shundra L. Goodwin and Melanie A. Savage. If you have any information, contact the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231.

