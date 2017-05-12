Men wanted for allegedly taking over $30K from Sevierville-area ATMs

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Sevierville Police Department)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department and the United States Secret Service are looking for two men suspected of using phony bank cards at ATMs around the area to fraudulently withdraw more than $30,000.

Security camera photos show the two men as well as the vehicle in which they were traveling. They were seen in a red Dodge Ram truck with distinctive wheels along with chrome bed rails and side steps.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Sevierville Police Department Det. Lt. Sam Hinson at (865) 868-1751 or USSS Resident Agent in Charge Jason Brown at (865) 545-4627.

PHOTOS: Sevierville ATM fraud suspects

